Germany Raises Visa Quota For Skilled Indian Professionals To 90,000, Up From Just 20,000

New Delhi: The Prime Minister on Friday shared that Germany has raised its annual visa quota for Indian professionals from 20,000 to 90,000, as reported by Business Standard. This 3.5-fold increase reflects Germany’s strong demand for skilled Indian workers, opening up even more opportunities for Indian professionals to build careers in Europe’s largest economy.

At the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024 in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi noted that increasing the visa quota would boost economic cooperation between India and Germany while also supporting Germany’s economic growth. This announcement came during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-day visit, which included a private meeting with Modi at the Prime Minister's residence. Scholz’s visit wraps up today, Saturday, October 26, 2024.

This marks Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s third visit to India since taking office in 2021. His last trip was in September 2023 for the G20 Leaders' Summit.

What key events are planned for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit today?

India and Germany will be hosting the 7th Intergovernmental Consultation, aimed at enhancing security and defense partnerships, boosting talent mobility, and expanding economic cooperation. Additionally, Chancellor Scholz will travel to Goa to receive two German naval vessels—the frigate Baden-Württemberg and the support ship Frankfurt am Main—as part of Germany’s Indo-Pacific mission, according to the report.