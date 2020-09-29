Gold, oil, rupee, petrol and diesel on September 29, 2020 – Here's what went up and what went down

New Delhi: Gold, diesel and petrol prices and oil prices fell on Tuesday while rupee appreciated.

Check out how gold, oil, rupee, petrol and diesel prices fared on September 29, 2020.

Gold

Gold prices rallied Rs 663 to Rs 51,367 per 10 gram in the national capital. The precious metal had closed at Rs 50,704 per 10 gram in the previous trade. Silver prices also jumped Rs 1,321 to Rs 61,919 per kilogram from Rs 60,598 per kilogram on Monday. In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at USD 1,882 per ounce, while silver was trading flat at USD 23.56 per ounce.

Diesel and Petrol

Diesel and petrol prices were cut for fifth straight day on Tuesday by the oil marketing companies. Check out the price of diesel and petrol in four metro cities.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.06 70.63 Mumbai 87.74 77.04 Chennai 84.14 76.10 Kolkata 82.59 74.15

Rupee

The rupee depreciated 7 paise to settle at 73.86 (provisional) against the US dollar. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.78 against the US dollar, and finally closed at 73.86 against the greenback, registering a fall of 7 paise over its previous close. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 116.97 points higher at 38,098.60, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 34.75 points to 11,262.30. FIIs were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 26.98 crore on a net basis, according to exchange data.

Oil

Oil prices dropped on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 34 cents, or 0.8%, to $40.26 a barrel at 0645 GMT. Brent crude futures for December fell 32 cents, or 0.8%, to $42.55 a barrel. The November contract, which expires on Wednesday, fell 27 cents to $42.16 per barrel, a Reuters report said.