Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2792961https://zeenews.india.com/economy/govt-to-drive-economic-growth-via-robust-partnerships-with-states-piyush-goyal-2792961.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
PIYUSH GOYAL

Govt To Drive Economic Growth Via Robust Partnerships With States: Piyush Goyal

The minister Goyal also inaugurated ECGC’s new online service portal, alongside a revamped in-house SMILE-ERP system. 

|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 08:01 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Govt To Drive Economic Growth Via Robust Partnerships With States: Piyush Goyal File Photo

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to drive economic growth through robust partnerships with state governments. Chairing the third meeting of the reconstituted Board of Trade here, the minister emphasised that government initiatives are instrumental in guiding India towards a more transparent, efficient, and sustainable trade environment, benefiting the country’s broader economic landscape.

He also launched the Department of Commerce’s Jan Sunwai Portal, designed to streamline communication between stakeholders and authorities, providing a direct and transparent channel for addressing trade and industry-related issues. The portal offers on-demand video conferencing services, in addition to fixed video conference links for regular, scheduled interactions.

According to the ministry, the portal’s accessibility extends across various offices and autonomous bodies under the Department of Commerce, such as the DGFT, Coffee Board, Tea Board, Spices Board, Rubber Board, APEDA, MPEDA, ITPO and EIC.

The minister also held discussions centred around critical initiatives aimed at fostering employment across states and enhancing the role of the Department of Commerce in promoting state-level economic growth.

The session also featured interactive presentations from the state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, showcasing their achievements in export promotion and ease of doing business, interventions, and ongoing state-level initiatives. Ministers from 10 state governments attended the session.

The minister Goyal also inaugurated ECGC’s new online service portal, alongside a revamped in-house SMILE-ERP system. These innovations mark a significant leap towards paperless processing and faceless service delivery, benefiting both exporters and bank, said the ministry.

“ECGC’s embrace of digital solutions underscores its unwavering commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, ensuring world-class services for Indian exporters,” the ministry noted.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Radical Groups Target Hindu Festivals: A Conspiracy to Bleed India!
DNA Video
DNA: Indore Shocker- Army Trainees and Women Assaulted at Tourist Spot!
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics Heats Up: Akhilesh Takes on Yogi Over Mafia Crackdown
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims themselves start demolishing mosque amid the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Mamata Banerjee Ready to Resign: Big Political Move in Bengal
DNA Video
Who is Sarwar Chishti? Stirring Muslim Sentiments Over Waqf Amendment
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Hindus so angry in Shimla?
DNA Video
DNA: Are Hindus really becoming a minority in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Have you seen IQ test of children studying in madrasas?
DNA Video
DNA: Why terrorist praising Rahul Gandhi?