GST revenue collections rise to Rs 1.02 lakh crore in July

New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in the month of July rose marginally to Rs 1.02 lakh crore.

The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of July, 2019 is Rs 1,02,083 crore of which CGST is Rs 17,912 crore, SGST is Rs 25,008 crore, IGST is Rs 50,612 crore (including Rs 24,246 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 8,551 crore (including ₹797 crore collected on imports), an official release said.

The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of June up to 31st July, 2019 is 75.79 lakh.

The revenue in July, 2018 was Rs 96,483 crore and the revenue during July, 2019 is a growth of 5.80 percent over the revenue in the same month last year.

During April-July 2019 vis-à-vis 2018, the domestic component has grown by 9.2 percent while the GST on imports has come down by 0.2 percent and the total collection has grown by 6.83 percent. Rs. 17,789 crore has been released to the states as GST compensation for the months of April-May, 2019.