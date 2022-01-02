Here's how OTT platforms impact modern Indian families

New Delhi: Online media services have not become popular overnight or just in one year due to Covid 19 pandemic. But the impact of OTT platforms in the Indian movie industry has been for a decade. OTT or Over-The-Top media platforms are now almost the best way we stream new shows online. But what about the OTT platforms that have been replacing traditional TV channels in India? Now it’s time to figure that out.

Introduction of OTT Media and OTT Market

The main reason OTT platforms have become so popular is that viewers can directly access these platforms on the go. Since you can access these platforms from your mobile or laptop, you don’t need to find a television to watch your favorite TV show.

All you need is a stable internet connection, and you are good to go. OTT content is delivered to your hardware devices through the internet, and there is no hassle for cable connections or broadcasting channels.

You can, moreover, view an OTT from your gaming devices such as PlayStation, FireStick, Xbox, etc. But streaming media on the go is not the only benefit the OTT platforms provide you with. You can stream ad-free services with a few costs and download the media on your device for offline watch.

OTT platforms have helped people overcome boredom during the pandemic. In the last year, the usage of OTT platforms has increased to 204 billion minutes, while it was 181 billion minutes before the pandemic. In fact, a report by the PwC’s Media and Entertainment Outlook suggests that India’s OTT market is going to become the 6th largest market all over the world by 2024.

The OTT market in India may reach $2.9 billion in revenues if it continues to grow at a 28.6% rate. But the percentage may also change depending on various situations, including the consumers’ behavior, mobile networks, pandemics, the importance of data in county areas, etc.

But it is important to understand how the OTT market has impacted the younger generations in India and how it will continue its influence.

How Does the OTT Market Impact India?

A decade ago, everyone in a family used to gather and sit together in front of the television to watch whatever was showing on the cable channel. But today, you can choose your own show and device where you want to stream content with your group.

Technology has changed everyone to a certain degree, and it has made life effortless. You now have the freedom to watch whatever you want, whenever you want, and that’s the reason why in March 2020 alone, OTT has gained more than 30% paid subscribers.

The most wanted names in the OTT platforms are Disney Plus, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, more than any other apps. But there are also some other streaming platforms that regularly satisfy the viewers with new kinds of content. And thus, all of them combined to create a great impact on the OTT market in India. Not to mention that the OTT platform also somehow replaces the cinema halls and other types of traditional mediums for entertainment.

A report published by the Data Sciences Division of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India showed that OTT platforms increased the popularity of binge-watching video content in the comfort of the home. The younger generation or Gen Z spend more time watching video content while eating and before sleeping. And Indian youngsters spend more than 11 hours a week watching videos online, while the number is 8 hours a week on a global timeline on average.

The Limelight Networks, Inc released a ‘State of Online Video 2020’ report that states that the cost of most OTT platforms is the reason why many people don’t use apps like Netflix or Amazon Prime. Indian viewers tend to cancel a premium subscription due to the high costs of these apps. So, if the OTT platform ever loses its popularity, prices will be the foremost culprit.

According to the “Indian Over-the-Top (OTT) Platforms Report 2020” report published by the MICA Ahmedabad, the number of male viewers of OTT apps is more than female viewers in India. The most viewed apps in India by males are Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar. The least traffic in females is of around 25-45 age groups. But Voot has around 54% of female users.

Impact of OTT on Age Groups

Let’s see how OTT platforms impact different age groups in India.

● Children between the ages of 8-15 like these apps more than anyone. The reason is the OTT platforms serve unlimited entertainment from various genres that are also children-friendly. This content entertains children as well as educates them.

● OTT platforms also help entrepreneurs to grow their own businesses while bringing value to the younger generation through entertainment and education. There is a term “Netflix and chill,” which typically applies to viewers aged between 18-32 as a form of entertainment and relaxation.

● However, OTT platforms also entertain the older generations or senior people to a certain level. Since these platforms constantly update their database with new content, it helps older people reduce their loneliness.

OTT platforms are not limited to entertainment only, but also they bring health & fitness and education to the table for different kinds of audiences. And for that reason, people from all over the world and different areas in a country (rural & urban) use OTT platforms more than anything.​OTT market also has a significant influence in the urban areas because of the religious language content that some of the over-the-top channels provide, such as Zee TV, Sun TV, etc.

But in the urban areas, most people watch western or Indian movies, and in that case, Amazon Prime, Netflix, etc., are more popular. Therefore as you can see, OTT platforms have made and continue making a huge place in the hearts of everyone, starting from kids to senior people. The key fact is the OTT platform brings the world to your smartphone.

