हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indraprastha gas Limited

IGL hikes CNG and PNG prices in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad: Here’s how much you will shell out

In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the revised CNG price now stands at Rs.50.90 per kg, and the revised PNG price is Rs.30.86 per SCM.

IGL hikes CNG and PNG prices in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad: Here’s how much you will shell out

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has revised the compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi and neighbouring cities of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad with effect from 6 am on Sunday, August 28, 2021.

The natural gas supplier increased CNG prices by Rs.45.20 in Delhi while PNG prices were raised by Rs.30.91 per SCM (standard cubic meter).

Apart from the national capital, the IGL also hiked CNG and PNG prices in the neighbouring Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the revised CNG price now stands at Rs.50.90 per kg, and the revised PNG price is Rs.30.86 per SCM.

“In Gurugram, PNG price will be Rs.29.10 per SCM, w.e.f. 29th August 2021,” the company said in a separate tweet.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indraprastha gas LimitedIGLCompressed Natural GasCNG
Next
Story

RBI imposes Rs 6 crore penalty on 4 White Label ATM operators

Must Watch

PT19M36S

There will be 5 million new refugees from Afghanistan - UN