IGL hikes CNG and PNG prices in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad: Here’s how much you will shell out

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has revised the compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi and neighbouring cities of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad with effect from 6 am on Sunday, August 28, 2021.

The natural gas supplier increased CNG prices by Rs.45.20 in Delhi while PNG prices were raised by Rs.30.91 per SCM (standard cubic meter).

Apart from the national capital, the IGL also hiked CNG and PNG prices in the neighbouring Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the revised CNG price now stands at Rs.50.90 per kg, and the revised PNG price is Rs.30.86 per SCM.

“In Gurugram, PNG price will be Rs.29.10 per SCM, w.e.f. 29th August 2021,” the company said in a separate tweet.

Live TV

#mute