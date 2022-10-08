India can increase footwear exports by 10 times in near future: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: India has immense potential in footwear sector and can increase the production and export ten times in near future, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He said this while virtually addressing 'Meet at Agra-Leather, Footwear Components & Technology Fair'.

Goyal said that about 7,000 small industries units are connected with the footwear sector which holds great significance to the economy and foreign exchange earnings of the country.

India is the 2nd largest producer of footwear and leather garment and can become world leader and accounts for nearly 3 billion square feet of world's tannery, he added.

He advocated for ethical and responsible practices -- zero-waste discharge, salt-free tanning, and occupational health and safety interventions.

He said strong global branding through roadshows, electronic platforms and global joint ventures will help the sector make a mark globally.

Goyal also said that the Centre is working towards getting zero-duty access through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) in leather goods, sportswear and footwear.

He added that all leading brands are dependent for raw material on India.

He urged the industry to prepare a plan so that Indian brands with high value projects find their way in the global market.