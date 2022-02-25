India has been focussing on 'aatmanirbharta' in its defence sector, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday (February 25), said that India has been focussing on 'aatmanirbharta' in its defence sector adding that the commitment towards self-reliance can be seen in the recently introduced Union Budget.

While delivering the inaugural address at the post-budget webinar ‘Aatmanirbharta in Defence-Call to Action', Modi said even during British rule and right after independence, India’s defence manufacturing strength was very high.

“In WWII, arms manufactured in India played a major role. However, in the following years, this strength weakened. But this shows that India never had a dearth of capabilities,” he added.

During the Union Budget 2022 presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the government is committed to reducing imports and promoting self-reliance in the defence sector.

She said that the local industry would receive 68 per cent of the capital allocated to the defence sector, adding that 5% of the Universal Service Obligation (USO) Fund would be allocated to research and development and technology upgrades.

