हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget 2022

India has been focussing on 'aatmanirbharta' in its defence sector, says PM Modi

PM Modi said that even during British rule and right after independence, India’s defence manufacturing strength was very high. 

India has been focussing on &#039;aatmanirbharta&#039; in its defence sector, says PM Modi
Image Source: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday (February 25), said that India has been focussing on 'aatmanirbharta' in its defence sector adding that the commitment towards self-reliance can be seen in the recently introduced Union Budget. 

While delivering the inaugural address at the post-budget webinar ‘Aatmanirbharta in Defence-Call to Action', Modi said even during British rule and right after independence, India’s defence manufacturing strength was very high. 

“In WWII, arms manufactured in India played a major role. However, in the following years, this strength weakened. But this shows that India never had a dearth of capabilities,” he added. 

 

During the Union Budget 2022 presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the government is committed to reducing imports and promoting self-reliance in the defence sector. 

She said that the local industry would receive 68 per cent of the capital allocated to the defence sector, adding that 5% of the Universal Service Obligation (USO) Fund would be allocated to research and development and technology upgrades. Also Read: Sensex, Nifty rebound 2% tracking recovery in Asian markets

"Contracts for laying optical fibre net to all villages under BharatNet will be provided on a PPP basis," she added. Also Read: T+1 settlement cycle kicks in from today on NSE, BSE: Here’s how investors will benefit

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Budget 2022defence sectorUnion BudgetPM ModiNarendra Modi
Next
Story

Prolonged Ukraine crisis, high crude prices may push India's import bill up by 15%: Experts

Must Watch

PT7M5S

All updated related to Russia Ukraine War