India’s Most Generous: THIS Billionaire Tops The List Of Philanthropists For 3rd Time In Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024

New Delhi: New Delhi: HCL founder Shiv Nadar topped as the most generous person in the country with an annual donation of Rs 2,153 crore, the EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024 revealed on Thursday. Nadar, 79, has reclaimed the 'India's most generous' title with a donation of Rs 5.9 crore per day, the report added.

Mukesh Ambani has secured the second spot with an annual donation of Rs 407 crore while Zerodha's Nikhil kamath , is the youngest philanthropist in the

Edelgive-hurun india philanthropy list 2024. With a donation of Rs 154 crore, Rohini Nilekani is the most generous woman on the list.

Hurun India and EdelGive released the EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024. This is the 11th annual ranking of the most generous individuals in India.

"This is our attempt to highlight India’s remarkable givers and to capture the growing importance of individual givers in India's philanthropic landscape towards nation-building. Donations were measured by the value of their cash or cash equivalents from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024. This is the eleventh year of the list, and it follows on from the Hurun India Rich List, a ranking of 1,539 wealthiest individuals in India, released in August 2024 for the thirteenth year," the report noted.

The top 10 individuals in the EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024 collectively contributed Rs 4,625 crore in FY24, accounting for nearly 53% of the total donations on the list. Krishna Chivukula and Susmita & Subroto Bagchi debuted in the top 10, securing the 7th and 9 th positions, respectively. Six of these top donors have focused their CSR efforts primarily on education, underscoring a strong commitment to enhancing access to quality learning and supporting educational initiatives across India, the report said.