Indian Stock Market Holidays 2025: Dates Announced For Trading Holidays; Check Complete Chart

New Delhi: Market regulators BSE and NSE have released the list of Stock Market Holidays 2025. Markets will have a total of 14 trading holidays next year.

Here's the complete chart for stock market holidays for 2025

February 26, 2025 Wednesday Mahashivratri March 14, 2025 Friday Holi March 31, 2025 Monday Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) April 10, 2025 Thursday Shri Mahavir Jayanti April 14, 2025 Monday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 18, 2025 Friday Good Friday May 01, 2025 Thursday Maharashtra Day August 15, 2025 Friday Independence Day August 27, 2025 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi October 02, 2025 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra October 21, 2025 Tuesday Diwali Laxmi Pujan October 22, 2025 Wednesday Diwali-Balipratipada November 05, 2025 Wednesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev December 25, 2025 Thursday Christmas

*Muhurat Trading will be conducted on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. Timings of Muhurat Trading shall be notified subsequently by NSE and BSE.