Indian Stock Market Holidays 2025: Dates Announced For Trading Holidays; Check Complete Chart
Here's the complete chart for stock market holidays for 2025
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Market regulators BSE and NSE have released the list of Stock Market Holidays 2025. Markets will have a total of 14 trading holidays next year.
Here's the complete chart for stock market holidays for 2025
|February 26, 2025
|Wednesday
|Mahashivratri
|March 14, 2025
|Friday
|Holi
|March 31, 2025
|Monday
|Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)
|April 10, 2025
|Thursday
|Shri Mahavir Jayanti
|April 14, 2025
|Monday
|Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 18, 2025
|Friday
|Good Friday
|May 01, 2025
|Thursday
|Maharashtra Day
|August 15, 2025
|Friday
|Independence Day
|August 27, 2025
|Wednesday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|October 02, 2025
|Thursday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra
|October 21, 2025
|Tuesday
|Diwali Laxmi Pujan
|October 22, 2025
|Wednesday
|Diwali-Balipratipada
|November 05, 2025
|Wednesday
|Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
|December 25, 2025
|Thursday
|Christmas
*Muhurat Trading will be conducted on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. Timings of Muhurat Trading shall be notified subsequently by NSE and BSE.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement