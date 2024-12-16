Advertisement
Indian Stock Market Holidays 2025: Dates Announced For Trading Holidays; Check Complete Chart

Here's the complete chart for stock market holidays for 2025

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2024, 09:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Indian Stock Market Holidays 2025: Dates Announced For Trading Holidays; Check Complete Chart

New Delhi: Market regulators BSE and NSE have released the list of Stock Market Holidays 2025. Markets will have a total of 14 trading holidays next year.

Here's the complete chart for stock market holidays for 2025

February 26, 2025 Wednesday Mahashivratri
March 14, 2025 Friday Holi
March 31, 2025 Monday Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)
April 10, 2025 Thursday Shri Mahavir Jayanti
April 14, 2025 Monday Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
April 18, 2025 Friday Good Friday
May 01, 2025 Thursday Maharashtra Day
August 15, 2025 Friday Independence Day
August 27, 2025 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi
October 02, 2025 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra
October 21, 2025 Tuesday Diwali Laxmi Pujan
October 22, 2025 Wednesday Diwali-Balipratipada
November 05, 2025 Wednesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
December 25, 2025 Thursday Christmas

*Muhurat Trading will be conducted on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. Timings of Muhurat Trading shall be notified subsequently by NSE and BSE.

