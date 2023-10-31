New Delhi: Growth of eight core sectors slowed to 8.1 percent in September compared to 12.5 in August, government data showed on Tuesday.

"The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 8.1 per cent (provisional) in September 2023 as compared to the Index of September 2022. The production of Coal, Steel, Electricity, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Cement and Fertilizers recorded positive growth in September 2023 over the corresponding month of last year. Details of annual and monthly indices and growth rates are provided below," said an official release.

The ICI measures combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries viz. Cement, Coal, Crude Oil, Electricity, Fertilizers, Natural Gas, Refinery Products and Steel. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for June 2023 is revised to 8.4 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to September, 2023-24 is 7.8 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is given below:

Cement - Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 4.7 per cent in September, 2023 over September, 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 11.5 per cent during April to September, 2023-24 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Coal - Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 16.1 per cent in September, 2023 over September, 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 12.2 per cent during April to September, 2023-24 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil - Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 0.4 per cent in September, 2023 over September, 2022. Its cumulative index declined by 0.4 per cent during April to September, 2023-24 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity - Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 9.3 per cent in September, 2023 over September, 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 6.0 per cent during April to September, 2023-24 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers - Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 4.2 per cent in September, 2023 over September, 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 7.0 per cent during April to September, 2023-24 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 6.5 per cent in September, 2023 over September, 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 4.3 per cent during April to September, 2023-24 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 5.5 per cent in September, 2023 over September, 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 4.0 per cent during April to September, 2023-24 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel - Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 9.6 per cent in September, 2023 over September, 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 14.2 per cent during April to September, 2023-24 over corresponding period of the previous year.