India's Industrial Output Rose 5.2% In May

Electricity generation during May rose 0.9 percent over the same period a year earlier, while mining activities increased 6.4 percent, the data showed.

Last Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 06:59 PM IST|Source: Reuters

India's Industrial Output Rose 5.2% In May

New Delhi: India's industrial output rose 5.2 percent year-on-year in May, data from the Ministry of Statistics showed on Wednesday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast an expansion of 4.8 percent. Industrial output for April was revised to 4.5 percent from 4.2 percent.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 17 percent of the Indian economy, rose 5.7 percent year-on-year in May from a provisional 4.9 percent growth recorded in April. (Also Read: Invest Little, Earn A Lot: Start This Business From Home, Earn High-Profit Margin Of 50%)

Electricity generation during May rose 0.9 percent over the same period a year earlier, while mining activities increased 6.4 percent, the data showed. (Also Read: India's Retail Inflation Rises To 4.81% In June)

