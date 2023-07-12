India's Industrial Output Rose 5.2% In May

New Delhi: India's industrial output rose 5.2 percent year-on-year in May, data from the Ministry of Statistics showed on Wednesday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast an expansion of 4.8 percent. Industrial output for April was revised to 4.5 percent from 4.2 percent.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 17 percent of the Indian economy, rose 5.7 percent year-on-year in May from a provisional 4.9 percent growth recorded in April.

Electricity generation during May rose 0.9 percent over the same period a year earlier, while mining activities increased 6.4 percent, the data showed.



