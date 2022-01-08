Influencer marketing: Here's how it has evolved over the years

We've arrived at a point in this digitally evolving world where there's no going back - marketing has always made its way into any piece of content, whether it's a written letter or a popular YouTube video. Influencer marketing has completely transformed the way people think about marketing. Today, any campaign begins with defining the correct tone for the brand and enlisting the help of the relevant influencers to maximise reach.

Influencer marketing is a notion that has been around for a long time. The term has been used since the early 1900s, and it can be traced all the way back to the days when undefeated gladiators would promote items in exchange for barter or gold coins.

Brands have worked their way up to legitimise every expense by reaching out to the correct target audience, from celebrity endorsements to micro-influencers across various channels. Influencer marketing used to be oriented at reaching the public via television, radio, and newspaper commercials, with little regard for who the purchasers were, but the trend has shifted dramatically.

Suhail who owns influencer marketing agency Thribe Creators says, “Influencer marketing campaigns are commonly launched on social media sites such as Instagram, YouTube, and others. Furthermore, it has been discovered that 74% of consumers use social media to discover new products or make purchasing decisions.”

In recent years, the digital marketplace has become congested, with a steady decline in attention economics for any piece of content, particularly when it pertains to a product, brand, or proposition. There's the invisible line that influencer marketing creates between being endorsed and strategically, effectively marketing a product with unusual content.