IRCTC Big Update: Indian Railways cancels several trains till Feb 10, check complete list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced cancelling several trains that were to run from February 1 to February 10. The list of trains includes Bilaspur-Bhopal and Jammu Tawi-Durg Express.

According to the Indian Railways, the trains were cancelled due to the ongoing construction at the third line that connects the stations in the Jaithari-Chulha railway section of South-East Central Railway, Bilaspur division.

The non-interlocking work had started on January 23. And now, according to the latest updates, the construction work is in its last leg and could take a few more days. That’s the major reason why many trains passing via Madhya Pradesh have been cancelled, the Railways had recently said.

The Railways added that the trains will remain cancelled till the time the work of addition of a new rail line is completed in Jaithari-Chulha railway section of South East Central Railway, Bilaspur division.

The Railway has urged the passengers to reach out to the Railway Enquiry Service – National Train Enquiry System (NTES) contact number 39 ahead of their train travel in the coming days.

Passengers can also check the list and details of the cancelled trains on the official Indian Railways website. Here’s the complete list of cancelled trains:

February 2 – Train number 22169 Rani Kamalapati (Habibganj) Santragachi Express.

February 3 – Train number 22170 Santragachi-Rani Kamlapati (Habibganj) Express and train number 22909 Valsad-Puri Express.

February 5 – Train number 20971 Udaipur-Shalimar Express cancelled.

February 6 – Train number 20972 Shalimar-Udaipur Express and train number 22910 Puri-Valsad Express, 20471 Bikaner-Puri Express cancelled.

February 1 to 8 – Train number 18236 Bilaspur-Bhopal Express and Train number 12549 Durg – Jammu Tawi Express have been cancelled.

January 31 to February 7 – Train number 18235 Bhopal-Bilaspur Express has been cancelled.

February 1, 6 and 8 – Train number 18203 Durg – Kanpur Express, scheduled cancelled.

February 2, 7 – Train number 18204 Kanpur-Durg Express, 22868 Nizamuddin – Durg Express cancelled.

February 2 to 4 – Train number 18201 Durg – Nautanwa Express will be cancelled.

February 4 to 6 – Train number 18202 Nautanwa – Durg Express will be cancelled.

February 9 – Train number 20472 Puri-Bikaner Express will be cancelled. Also Read: Office rent stable in Pune, NCR, drops up to 6% in 4 major cities in Dec qtr

February 3 to 10 – Train number 12550 Jammu Tawi-Durg Express will be cancelled. Also Read: Facebook Messenger groups to have end-to-end encryption for calls, chats

Live TV

#mute