IRCTC offers 5-day Assam-Meghalaya air package: Price and tour details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticketing arm of Indian Railways 5-day Assam-Meghalaya air package for travellers.

The Assam Meghalaya Air Package will begin from April 20 to April 25, 2019.

The package includes air tickets by Air Asia Airlines Economy Class (Bengaluru-Guwahati-Bengaluru), 5 Nights hotel accommodation (AC Rooms in Guwahati & Non AC Rooms in Shillong & Kaziranga) with Breakfast & Dinner, transfers & sightseeing as per the itinerary on SIC basis by AC vehicle and travel insurance, IRCTC said.

Here are the details of the package cost per person:

Single Occupancy: Rs 54,850

Double Occupancy: Rs 36,800

Triple Occupancy: Rs 35,250

Child (5-11 yrs) with Bed: Rs 31,710

Child (5-11 yrs) without Bed: Rs 23,600

Tour Itinerary:

20 April: Arrive at Guwahati Airport and get transfer to Shillong. Here you will do some sight-seeing followed by dinner.

21 April: Leave for Cherrapunjee after breakfast and do sight seeing for the whole day. Dinner and overnight stay in Shillong.

22 April: Leave for Mawlynnong, Asia’s Cleanest Village and do sight seeing for the whole day. Dinner and overnight stay in Shillong.

23 April: Leave for Kaziranga. Dinner and overnight stay in Kaziranga.

24 April: Set out for early morning visit to Kaziranga National Park and then depart to Guwahati. Dinner and overnight stay in Guwahati.

25 April: Drop at Guwahati Airport after breakfast.

(Itinerary details obtained from IRCTC website)