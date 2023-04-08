'Is 80.2 LPA Salary Enough To Survive In Gurugram?': Netizens React On Query

New Delhi: A twitter user’s Quora-style question on lifestyle and earning in Gurugram has stirred a debate among netizens and brought a major issue of high cost of living spanning from food prices, rent to transportation in the cosmopolitans. It all started when the Twitter user Anu tweeted, “Is 80.2 LPA salary enough to survive in Gurugram?”. In that response, netizens started giving pros and cons with hilarity and sarcasm to point out also the issue of standard of living difference.

Quora is a popular platform of question-answer where users usally ask this kind of questions. Taking a dig, a user commented, “Khola Twitter, Nikla Quora (Open Twitter, Find Quora)”.

A Twitter user named Kush commented in a sarcastic style and said, “yeh bhot kumm hai…Sarojini sae kapde bhi bahi aapaegay itne mai toh (it’s too low, can’t get clothes from Sarojni Market at this)”.

Another user rephrased the question, “let me keep this going – is 250 cr after tax per month enough to survive in Bengaluru?”

Cost of Living Increasing in Cosmopolitans Across India

Gurugram, which comes in National Capital Region (NCR) is a metropolitan city with high cost of living. Therefore, it’s become a challenge for common man to survive with an appropirate standard of living in the city.

The situation is getting trickier with the rising inflation for the last one and a half year. Inflation has been reported over 6% throughout the past months, which is above than the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tolerable limit of 4-6%. The central bank has been trying to stop the runaway inflation by increasing the repo rate – a key lending rate in the last one year. It has increased the repo rate by 250 bps till now in order to make borrowing costlier and contract the excess liquidity in the market.

The RBI in an unexpected move kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in the last monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting from April 4 to 6.