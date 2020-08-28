हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana

Jan Dhan Yojna a game-changer, serving as foundation for many poverty alleviation: PM Modi over 6 years of PMJDY completion

PMJDY was announced by Prime Minister Modi in his Independence Day address on 15th August 2014. 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed happiness over the successful completion of 6 Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) - National Mission for Financial Inclusion. He also applauded all those who have worked tirelessly to make PM-JDY a success.

The Prime Minister said, "Today, six years ago, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana was launched with an ambitious aim of banking the unbanked. This initiative has been a game-changer, serving as the foundation for many poverty alleviation initiatives, benefitting crores of people.

Thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, the future of several families has become secure. A high proportion of beneficiaries are from rural areas and are women. I also applaud all those who have worked tirelessly to make PM-JDY a success."

He tweeted:

PMJDY was announced by Prime Minister Modi in his Independence Day address on 15th August 2014. PMJDY is National Mission for Financial Inclusion to ensure access to financial services, namely, Banking/ Savings & Deposit Accounts, Remittance, Credit, Insurance, Pension in an affordable manner.

The Finance Ministry said that as on August 19 2020, the number of total PMJDY accounts stand at 40.35 crore. Rural PMJDY accounts stand at 63.6 percent while women PMJDY accounts stand at 55.2 percent. During first year of scheme 17.90 crore PMJDY accounts were opened.

 

