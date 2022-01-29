हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JNPT

JNPT prepares action plan to effect green initiatives

New Delhi: The country's premier container port, JNPT on Saturday said it has prepared an action plan covering all its activities, including cargo handling, storage, evacuation and many other activities related to environmental protection.

Jawaharlal Nehru port is committed to sustainable development, and the Port takes adequate measures to maintain ecological balance. To address the global climate change problem at its level, the facility has taken the initiative to acquire Green Port Status, JNPT said in a statement.

As part of the green initiatives, the facility has installed solar panels, inducted electric vehicles, among others, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) Chairman Sanjay Sethi said.

JNPT has total 3,402 hectares of land with it, out of which, more than a third -- 1,147 hectares -- is under green cover, including mangroves, it said.

The port operator said it provides shore power supply to tugs and port crafts, and many such initiatives.

The Port has prepared an action plan covering all activities of the Port including cargo handling, storing, evacuation and many other activities related to environmental protection, Sethi said.

Under the Maritime India Vision 2030, JNPT intends to use 60 per cent of renewable energy, adoption of multi fuel (CNG, LNG and electric), shore power, LNG bunkering, and upcoming solar plants of 2.5MW capacity, among others, it stated.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonwal, chaired a meeting with all major ports, Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Inland Waterways Authority of India to review the progress on various green initiatives implemented as per Maritime India Vision 2030, JNPT said.

 

