Job Scam: Woman Dupes People Of Nearly Rs 2 Crore, Does Plastic Surgery To Evade Arrest

New Delhi: In a clever attempt to evade police, a Chinese woman got plastic surgery to change her appearance. Her attempts were in vain, though, as Thai Immigration Police apprehended her this month. The 30-year-old lady is accused of scamming more than 1.5 million yuan (around Rs 1.77 crore). She had evaded Chinese authorities after planning a scam that offered victims airline jobs in return for large sums of money.

The South China Morning Post reported that the woman, identified by her last name, Xie, had escaped Chinese authorities after creating a scheme that offered victims airline jobs in return for hefty compensation. She was accused of scamming more than 1.5 million yuan.

The woman was trying to hide her true identity by undergoing plastic surgery that altered her face. However, the police managed to track her down by tracking her location after getting a tip from Bangkok residents who suspected her of being an illegal immigrant due to her strange mask-wearing and face-covering habits. She was arrested by Thai Immigration Police on October 7 and is now expected to be extradited back to China.

Officers reportedly stopped Xie as she went downstairs from her apartment to pick up a food delivery. During the encounter, it was found that Xie entered Thailand in late 2022 and had overstayed her 15-day visa on arrival by more than 650 days.

Thai police have discovered that Xie has been flagged with an Interpol Blue Notice, indicating her international fugitive status, a move prompted by Chinese authorities who traced her deception back to 2014.

According to the Thai Immigration Bureau Division, Xie will be deported to China after being penalized for violating her visa under Thai law.