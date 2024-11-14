Junior’s Request To "Make Up" For Overtime Leaves Indian Boss Baffled

New Delhi: Turning up late to work due to staying late the previous night might sound like a fair excuse but not everyone sees it that way! Recently, lawyer Ayushi Doshi took to X to share a surprising message from one of her junior colleagues who worked overtime and then informed her he’d arrive late the next morning to "make up" for the extra hours.

The screenshot of the employee's message read, "Hii Sir & Ma'am I will be coming tomorrow at 11.30 am Because I am currently leaving office at 8.30 pm." Stunned by the request, Doshi posted the image with a caption: "I can’t believe my junior sent me this. Today’s kids are something else. He stayed late, so now he’s going to show up late to the office to 'make up' for it. What a move. I am speechless mahn [sic]."

Take a look at the post shared on X here:

I can’t believe my junior sent me this. Today’s kids are something else. He stayed late, so now he’s going to show up late to the office to "make up" for it. What a move! i am speechless mahn. pic.twitter.com/iNf629DLwq — Adv. Ayushi Doshi (@AyushiiDoshiii) November 12, 2024

In response to Doshi’s post, commenters offered mixed views on the young employee's approach. One individual suggested, "Maybe he's trying to make sure he's as productive as possible without burning out. Younger employees sometimes bring a refreshing perspective on how to maintain efficiency without compromising their well-being!"

Another commenter pointed out the industry’s high demands, saying, "Our profession has made this toxic exploitation the norm and widely accepted. However, there is nothing wrong in what your junior is expecting. You pay him for the hours he puts in, not for the draft. If his hours don't qualify as good enough, then YOU hired the wrong junior."

A third added, "He did the right thing. Hope others learn from him."

A fourth comment highlighted the importance of personal boundaries: "We need to stand for ourselves. No one is gonna take a stand for you until and unless you stand firm for yourself. And yes, life doesn't revolve around offices only; personal & social lives do exist."

Lastly, another supporter wrote, "Happy for him. All he needs in his life is quality in his work. The rest will be taken care of by that."