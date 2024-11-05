Know Sharda Sinha’s Net Worth, Education And Other Details

New Delhi: Noted folk singer Sharda Sinha has been admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a health complication. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously monitoring her condition and has prayed for her speedy recovery, said AIIMs in its social media post

Sharda Sinha Husband, Children

Sinha is Indian folk and classical singer, hailing from Bihar. The Padma Bhushan awardee, Born on October 1, 1952, in Bihar's Hulas district, is known for her folk songs in Bhojpuri and Maithili.

Sinha, 72, has two children –son Anshuman Singh and daughter Vandana. Sharda Sinha's husband Dr Brij Bhushan Sinha passed away this September at the age of 80. He had suffered a head injury due to a fall at his home, causing brain hemorrhage. Dr. Brij Bhushan Sinha had retired from the post of Regional Deputy Director in Bihar's Education Department.

Anshuman Singh said Sinha's condition remains "critical", also debunking the fake news around her death.

"Doctors are concerned as my mother continues to be on ventilator. There are fake news reports of her death circulating on social media. But she is fighting for her life. Doctors are also trying their best.

"We pray that she comes out of this. This is a difficult time, please pray for us," Singh said in a live video shared on Sinha's official YouTube channel on Tuesday.

Sharda Sinha Net Worth

Although there is no official information regarding the property of famous folk singer Sharda Sinha, media reports say that her total wealth is between 20-50 lakh dollars (Rs 16-42 crore).

Sharda Sinha Education

According to media reports, Sharda Sinha had done B.Ed course after passing out from higher secondary school i.e 12th. Sharda Sinha has completed her studies from Magadh Mahila College, Prayag Sangeet Samiti and Lalit Narayan Mithila University. Sinha also holds a PhD degree in Music from from Lalit Narayan Mithila University.

Sharda Sinha’s Health Complication

Last week, Dr Rima Dada, professor in-charge of AIIMS media cell, had said Sinha was placed on oxygen support following a health complication due to cancer.

The singer has been suffering from multiple myeloma since 2017, Dr Dada had said.