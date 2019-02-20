Know the list of services where Aadhaar card is mandatory and not mandatory

New Delhi: While there was a lot of confusions regarding the usage of Aadhaar card in host of services, the Supreme Court last year made it clear that the 12-digit biometric number will will be mandatory for several government schemes.

The court also struck down compulsory linking of the biometric identification card with several other services.

Here is the list of services where Aadhaar will be required

- Aadhaar will be mandatory for PAN linking

- It will be required for filing ITRs

- Aadhaar will be required for availing government welfare services like PDS

Here is the list of services where Aadhaar will be not required

- Not compulsory for Central Board of Secondary Examination, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for medical entrance and the University Grants Commission

- Not compulsory for school admissions

- Aadhaar not needed for opening a bank account

- No mobile company can demand Aadhaar details

- Private companies can't seek Aadhaar data

- Aadhar is not mandatory for mobile phone connections

- Aadhaar not mandatory for obtaining a new SIM cards

Aadhaar not required for financial services like PPF, NSC

It may be recalled here that SC has struck down Section 57 of Aadhaar Act permitting private entities to avail Aadhaar data and ruled that Aadhaar authentication data cannot be stored for more than six months. The bench also struck down the national security exception under the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act.