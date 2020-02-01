Budget 2020 live: Finance Minister reaches Parliament to attend Cabinet meeting

1 February 2020, 10:07 AM
I've never seen a liquidity crisis as bad as it is today. No matter how good the budget is if the oil in the mechanism of the economy is not working, the economy can't move.If the oil comes back&we get boost of budget then we will see recovery, N Hiranandani,CMD,Hiranandani Group told ANI.
1 February 2020, 10:01 AM
Budget 2020: Union Finance Minister reaches Parliament House to attend Cabinet meeting.
1 February 2020, 09:59 AM
Ahead of Budget 2020 presentation, Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba arrives at the Parliament.
1 February 2020, 09:52 AM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves for Parliament to attend Cabinet meeting after submitting a copy of Budget 2020 to President Kovind.
1 February 2020, 09:51 AM
Union Finance Minister submits a copy of Budget 2020 to President Kovind.
1 February 2020, 09:45 AM
As per tradition, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget.
1 February 2020, 09:37 AM
Ahead of budget presentation, Sensex falls 200 points, Nifty opens below 11,950.
1 February 2020, 09:19 AM
Cabinet meeting to be held at 10:15 am in the Parliament House, ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2020-21.
1 February 2020, 09:19 AM
The gross GST revenue collected in the month of January, 2020 is Rs 1,10,828 crores. The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of December up to 31st January, 2020 is 83 lakh: Ministry of Finance
1 February 2020, 09:09 AM
Visuals: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with 'Bahi-Khata' ahead of presentation of Union Budget 2020-21.
1 February 2020, 09:06 AM
Modi govt believes in 'sabka sath, sabka vikas.' We received suggestions from across the country. The government is making efforts that this budget is good for all: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur
1 February 2020, 09:04 AM
MoS Finance Anurag Thakur arrives at the Ministry of Finance.
1 February 2020, 09:03 AM
Video: Sitharaman arrives at Finance Ministry
1 February 2020, 08:56 AM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has arrived at Finance Ministry ahead of the budget session of Parliament 2020.