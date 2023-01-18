LIVE Updates | Indian Union Budget 2023-24 Expectations: Insurance sector seeks increase in penetration of pension

The Parliament's Budget Session is scheduled to begin on January 31 and conclude on April 6 with a break in between. In order to begin the joint session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, President Droupadi Murmu will deliver a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. President Murmu will address the two Houses of Parliament for the first time since becoming the presidency in July of last year. The first day of the budget session will also see the presentation of the Economic Survey to both Houses.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Budget 2023 on Wednesday, February 1.

The Budget session is slated to extend through February 10. After a break for the standing committees to review the grant requests from different ministries, the second phase of the budget session is expected to start on March 6 and end on April 6. During the first half of the budget session, the two Houses extensively examine the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address before moving on to the Union Budget.

The Finance Minister has great expectations from income taxpayers, especially the salaried class, to raise the overall tax bracket and implement tax-related relief or modify income tax slabs. The adjustment in income tax bands, which will have a significant impact on the average person's finances, is the one significant announcement that FM Sitharaman would be making during the presentation of the Union Budget 2023.

Here is what various sectors --ranging from housing, realty, insurance and more-- expect from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's upcoming Union Budget 2023