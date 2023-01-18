topStoriesenglish
LIVE Updates | Indian Union Budget 2023-24 Expectations: Insurance sector seeks increase in penetration of pension

LIVE Updates | Union Budget 2023-24 Date, Expectations in India: The Finance Minister has great expectations from income taxpayers, especially the salaried class, to raise the overall tax bracket and implement tax-related relief or modify income tax slabs. The adjustment in income tax bands, which will have a significant impact on the average person's finances, is the one significant announcement that FM Sitharaman would be making during the presentation of the Union Budget 2023.

The Parliament's Budget Session is scheduled to begin on January 31 and conclude on April 6 with a break in between. In order to begin the joint session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, President Droupadi Murmu will deliver a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. President Murmu will address the two Houses of Parliament for the first time since becoming the presidency in July of last year. The first day of the budget session will also see the presentation of the Economic Survey to both Houses.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Budget 2023 on Wednesday, February 1. 

The Budget session is slated to extend through February 10. After a break for the standing committees to review the grant requests from different ministries, the second phase of the budget session is expected to start on March 6 and end on April 6. During the first half of the budget session, the two Houses extensively examine the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address before moving on to the Union Budget.

The Finance Minister has great expectations from income taxpayers, especially the salaried class, to raise the overall tax bracket and implement tax-related relief or modify income tax slabs. The adjustment in income tax bands, which will have a significant impact on the average person's finances, is the one significant announcement that FM Sitharaman would be making during the presentation of the Union Budget 2023.

Here is what various sectors --ranging from housing, realty, insurance and more-- expect from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's upcoming Union Budget 2023

LIVE Updates | Indian Union Budget 2023-24 Expectations: Reverse tax on ULIPs with aggregated premium amount of Rs. 2.5 lakh p.a

 

As per a budget announcement a couple of years ago, for ULIPs with an aggregated premium amount of Rs. 2.5 lakh p.a or more, the maturity amount, which was earlier tax-free under Section 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act, became taxable. This should be reversed as it disincentivises big ticket investments, says Vighnesh Shahane, MD & CEO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance

LIVE Updates | Indian Union Budget 2023-24 Expectations: Increase current limit of health premium

The current limit of health premium (including preventive medical check-up costs) under Section 80D is only Rs. 25,000/- and needs to be increased. The last two years of Covid have proven that the current limit is not enough, and they need to significantly increase the limit. Whatever is said and done, people do buy life and health insurance for tax-saving purposes, so we do need to give them a hook of a higher deduction limit,  says Vighnesh Shahane, MD & CEO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance

LIVE Updates | Indian Union Budget 2023-24 Expectations: Make separate bucket for pensions

Alternatively, if we could have a separate bucket for pensions in the range of Rs. 50,000-75,000/- that would help to level the playing field with NPS , says Vighnesh Shahane, MD & CEO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance

LIVE Updates | Indian Union Budget 2023-24 Expectations: Make India a pension society, Insurance sector recommends

To increase the penetration of pension and to make India a pension society, especially since we don’t have any social security cover, our request is to make pensions tax-free in the hands of the customer because the pension premium is already paid through taxable income. So, we recommend that the proceeds of the pension / annuity should be made tax-free in the hands of the customer or to allow deduction for the principal component, , says Vighnesh Shahane, MD & CEO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance

LIVE Updates | Indian Union Budget 2023-24 Expectations: Insurance industry wish-list

The insurance industry wish-list has been largely the same for the last 4-5 years with the aim of driving insurance penetration in the country, says Vighnesh Shahane, MD & CEO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance

