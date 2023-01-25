LIVE Updates | Union Budget 2023-24 Expectations: Insurance Sector Seeks Removal of GST on Health and Life Insurance

The Union Budget 2023–2024 will be presented in Parliament on February 1, 2023, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. While many expectations are placed on the next Union Budget 2023, it will be the final full-year budget from the PM Narendra Modi-led administration as it is going to Lok Sabha Polls next year.

There are a lot of expectations from the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the industry is anxiously awaiting news on whether the fifth-largest economy will continue to drive economic growth on a global scale.

India's projected internal growth is encouraging, but there are still geopolitical risks, rising inflation, and sluggish global economic development around us. With the budget session shortly approaching, several sectors including manufacturing, real estate, ed-tech, agriculture, hospitality, banking, telecom, MSME and more have expressed their expectations from this year's budget.

The pandemic's effects haven't entirely subsided though, and generally speaking, all the sectors have been calling for the government to focus on boosting tax payer liquidity and implement specific demand-side programmes to boost consumption across a range of industries.

In addition to emphasising the nation's economy, industries believe that the forthcoming Budget should take a comprehensive approach to improving economic conditions for every person.

