union budget 2023 24 expectations date in india salaried employees new income tax slabs rates structure revised savings cheaper costlier items gst india rail budget fm nirmala sitharaman industry expectations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the Union budget for 2023–24 on February 1, 2023. The Union budget for 2023–24 will be delivered electronically, much like the two previous budgets. The "Union Budget Mobile App" will provide easy access to all 14 budget documents for MPs and the general public using the most basic digital convenience, including the annual financial statement (commonly known as the budget), demand for grants (DG), and the finance bill as required by the Constitution.

Sitharaman and two junior ministers Bhagwat Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary along with senior officials of the finance ministry as well as members of budget press on Thursday participated in the 'Halwa' ceremony, which marks the final stage of budget preparations. The ceremony was held within North Block premises, which houses the finance ministry.

A customary Halwa ceremony is performed every year before the 'lock-in' process of budget preparation begins.

Meanwhile, the government has convened an all-party meeting on January 30 -- on the eve of the Budget Session, IANS has reported. The customary meeting has been convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi just ahead of the budget session, which begins on January 31. The government is likely to reach out to all the parties, mainly the Congress, Trinamool Congress and other Opposition parties, to seek their cooperation for a smooth functioning of the session.

Overall, it is anticipated that the budget will place a focus on initiatives to boost the nation's industrial and infrastructure sectors, as well as initiatives to draw in investments and generate employment.

