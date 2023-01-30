LIVE Updates | Indian Union Budget 2023-24 Expectations: Increase HRA percentage for metro cities

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to deliver her fifth consecutive budget for the fiscal year beginning in April. Ahead of the commencement of Parliament's Budget Session, the government has scheduled an all-party meeting for Monday. On January 30, at noon, in the Parliament Annexe Building, the customary scheduled meeting has been convened by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. The government is anticipated to ask for support from all parties during the meeting to ensure that Parliament runs smoothly.

The Finance Minister has indicated that her forthcoming Budget will continue to push growth on the back of public spending as she said it will "follow the spirit" of earlier Budgets.

Sitharaman navigated the difficulties brought on by the epidemic, while she oversaw the Finance Ministry throughout the two tumultuous years of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sitharaman is currently negotiating the dangers to the domestic economy created by the complex geopolitical environment that currently prevails as well as issues brought on by the rupee's ongoing depreciation. The upcoming Budget would put her to the test because she would have to find solutions to the many economic problems the country's economy was currently experiencing.

Overall, it is anticipated that the budget will place a focus on initiatives to boost the nation's industrial and infrastructure sectors, as well as initiatives to draw in investments and generate employment.

