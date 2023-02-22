LIVE Updates | UP Budget 2023-24: UP FM Suresh Khanna Tables Budget
The Yogi Adityanath government will present the second budget of its second term today.
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna is currently giving his Budget speech at the State Assembly.
Khanna had said that it will be the biggest in the history of Uttar Pradesh with a focus on infrastructure.
"The budget (size) will be the biggest in the history of Uttar Pradesh. It will be for youth, strengthening farmers and giving honour to women. The focus will be on infrastructure so that more employment opportunities can be generated," Khanna, who will table the budget in the state assembly, told reporters.
This is the second budget of of the second term of Yogi Adityanath government.
Khanna paid a visit to the temple before proceeding to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence
UP Budget Session 2023-24: Effort to be Made to Make Uttar Pradesh 'Sarvottam Pradesh'
According to state finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, an effort would be made to turn Uttar Pradesh into "Sarvottam Pradesh," or "the best state," with the aim of growing its economy to $1 trillion
