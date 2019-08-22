close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NBFCs

Loans from NBFCs to developers halved in FY19: Report

The report observed that default by leading NBFC, IL&FS, in scheduled payments led to a liquidity squeeze in the real estate sector since September 2018.

Loans from NBFCs to developers halved in FY19: Report

New Delhi: The liquidity crisis in the NBFC sector was so grave that net loan disbursal by non-banking financial companies (NBFC) and housing financing companies (HFC) to realty developers declined by nearly 50 per cent in 2018-19 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to an estimated amount of Rs 27,000 crore, a joint report by CII and JLL saud on Wednesday.

The report observed that default by leading NBFC, IL&FS, in scheduled payments led to a liquidity squeeze in the real estate sector since September 2018.

"In FY 2018-19, net disbursals by NBFCs or HFCs to real estate developers declined by almost half from Rs 52,000 crore in FY 2017-18 to an estimated Rs 27,000 crore in FY 2018-19," it said.

The report, however, said that currently the scenario is not as negative as it was even a few months ago.

It noted that recovery would take time and the new credit discipline would benefit the real estate sector in the medium-to-long term.

"Also, the new government has taken cognizance of struggling NBFCs and introduced a few new schemes," it said.

It observed that measures taken by the government including those announced in the budget would help in easing the liquidity crisis and in turn improve the demand and supply in the realty sector.

Tags:
NBFCsnon-banking financial companiesCIIIL&FS
Next
Story

Risk burning monetary policy room by 35 bps cut: MPC member

Must Watch

PT7M28S

Why is Congress party spooked by Chidambaram's arrest?