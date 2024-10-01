LPG Cylinder Prices Spike in Delhi Before Festive Season; Check City-wise Rates Here

LPG Cylinder Price Hike In Delhi: Oil marketing companies have hiked the prices for the commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders used in hotels and restaurants, effective today. The rate of the commercial cylinder goes up by Rs 48.5 per 19-kg cylinder in the monthly revision done in line with international oil price trends.

After the recent price hike, a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi is now priced at Rs 1,740, up from the previous Rs 1,691.50. Adding further, the cost of a 5 kg free trade LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 12. However, the prices can differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

This price increase occurs just days ahead of the festive season and marks the second hike for this category of cylinders since September. Hence, the price of commercial LPG cylinders has gone up by about Rs 87 over the last two months.

Notably, the domestic LPG cylinder rates remain unchanged, the overall trend suggests rising costs for households and businesses, potentially affecting budgets and operations.

Aviation Turbine Fuel Price In Delhi

On the other hand, the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) in Delhi has been lowered by 6 per cent, decreasing from ₹93,480 to ₹87,597 per kiloliter as of Tuesday. This marks the lowest ATF price since April 2024, providing some relief to airlines.

This reduction is the second within the month, which will help alleviate the financial burden on airlines, as fuel accounts for nearly 40 per cent of their operating costs.

