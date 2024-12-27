Advertisement
MANMOHAN SINGH DEATH

Manmohan Singh Death: From Gautam Adani To Anand Mahindra - Top Business Leaders Pay Tribute

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2024, 08:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Manmohan Singh Death: From Gautam Adani To Anand Mahindra - Top Business Leaders Pay Tribute File Photo

New Delhi: Dr. Manmohan Singh, Renowned economist and former Prime Minister of India passed away on Thursday. Dr. Singh who had been admitted to AIIMS Delhi after his death deteriorated, breathed his last after losing consciousness at home earlier in the day.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh. Sharing his condolences on X (formerly Twitter) he wrote, “deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh. History will forever honour his pivotal role in the transformative 1991 reforms that reshaped India and opened its doors to the world. A rare leader who spoke softly but achieved monumental strides through his actions, Dr Singh's life remains a masterclass in leadership, humility and service to the nation and will inspire generations to come."

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka offered his condolences, saying, "India mourns the loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a true statesman whose quiet demeanor belied his transformative impact. An architect of economic reforms, he shaped modern India with intellect, grace, and integrity. A leader who let actions speak louder than words."

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra paid tribute to Dr. Manmohan Singh, saying, "Your service to it will long be remembered. Om Shanti."

