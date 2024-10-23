Meet Pam Kaur, Studied In Punjab University, Is HSBC’s First Female CFO In 160 Years

New Delhi: Marking its historic first, HSBC, one of the world's largest banking and financial services institutions, has appointed Pam Kaur as the next Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Indian origin Pam Kaur is the first woman to assume this important leadership role in HSBC.

Who is Pam Kaur?

Pam Kaur is the Group Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at HSBC. She joined the company in 2013 and now leads a multicultural, international team.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she has held top positions in a wide range of roles, including audit, compliance, and risk management, at some of the largest financial institutions in the world.

Pam is a strong advocate for inclusivity and diversity. She is the worldwide sponsor of the bank's Embrace network, an employee resource group that engages a more multicultural and ethnically diverse staff. She also sits on the Abrdn Plc Board of Directors.



Born in India and graduating from Punjab University with an MBA in finance and a BCom (Hons), Pam is a Fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and lives in London with her husband.

According to the HSBC website, Pam Kaur took over as Group Chief Risk Officer in January 2020 and assumed responsibility for Compliance in June 2021. She began her career in internal audit at Citibank after earning her chartered accountant (CA) certification at Ernst & Young, according to her profile on HSBC's website.