Mother Dairy cuts prices of Dhara branded soyabean, rice bran oils

Mother Dairy has cut the prices of soyabean and rice bran oils by up to Rs 15 per litre. 

Edited By:  Aman Rawat|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 08:42 PM IST
  • On June 16, Mother Dairy had reduced prices of its cooking oils by up to Rs 15 per litre.
  • The company expects a reduction in MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of sunflower oil in the next 15-20 days.

New Delhi: Mother Dairy on Thursday said it has cut the prices of soyabean and rice bran oils by up to Rs 15 per litre, a day after the government directed edible oil firms to pass on the benefits of fall in global cooking oil prices to consumers. Mother Dairy, which is one of the leading milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR, sells edible oils under the Dhara brand.

"Passing on the benefits of the government's intervention subsequently to the consumers, we have further reduced the MRP of Dhara Soyabean Oil and Dhara Ricebran Oil by up to Rs 15 per litre, which will be available in the market by next week," a company spokesperson told PTI. (ALSO READ: ED raids on Vivo: Chinese smartphone maker remitted 50% of turnover to China) 

It expects a reduction in MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of sunflower oil in the next 15-20 days. (ALSO READ: Zomato order costs more than dine-in or take away? Firm responds to post highlighting high cost of ordering food online) 

On June 16, Mother Dairy had reduced prices of its cooking oils by up to Rs 15 per litre with softening of rates in global markets.

Amid a fall in global prices, the government on Wednesday directed edible oil manufacturers to further cut the maximum retail price (MRP) of imported cooking oils by up to Rs 10 per litre within a week, and maintain a uniform MRP of the same brand of oil across the country. 

