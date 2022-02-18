हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bollywood business

Movies looking for international film business revival, says Shyam Sidhawat

While big-budget Hollywood films may have presented some competition, audiences abroad, like those in local markets, are becoming more discerning.

Movies looking for international film business revival, says Shyam Sidhawat

Overseas markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Malaysia, among others, which were crucial for the business of Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films, have been far from hopeful since operations resumed. 

While big commercial Hindi films that appeal to the diaspora have yet to hit theaters, with the exception of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, trade experts say that even Telugu films like Allu Arjun's Pushpa- The Rise: Part One didn't manage the kind of numbers that Baahubali: The Conclusion did before Covid-19. 

While big-budget Hollywood films may have presented some competition, audiences abroad, like those in local markets, are becoming more discerning as they have a wider range of entertainment options accessible to them.

Meanwhile, Dancer Shyam Sidhawat was recently invited for a promotional shoot for the Leela a resplendent and 318 room hotel in Gandhinagar.

Shyam and since I had the best spontaneous getaway West Miranda facilities that includes a world-class spa, a swimming pool a state of the art fitness , Exceptional dining venues and a lot more.

The leela is fine destination with archeological stepwell inspired flooring, traditional textiles, local craftworks, etc.

This destination is a goto spot for corporate meetings and conferences as it is well equipped to host a large scale business and social events.

 

