Movies looking for international film business revival, says Shyam Sidhawat

Overseas markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Malaysia, among others, which were crucial for the business of Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films, have been far from hopeful since operations resumed.

While big commercial Hindi films that appeal to the diaspora have yet to hit theaters, with the exception of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, trade experts say that even Telugu films like Allu Arjun's Pushpa- The Rise: Part One didn't manage the kind of numbers that Baahubali: The Conclusion did before Covid-19.

While big-budget Hollywood films may have presented some competition, audiences abroad, like those in local markets, are becoming more discerning as they have a wider range of entertainment options accessible to them.

