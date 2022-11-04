Mumbaikars to pay more for CNG, piped cooking gas as Mahanagar Gas hikes prices

Mumbaikars will now have to pay more for Compressed Natural Gas and piped cooking gas (Piped Natural Gas -PNG) with effect from November 5. A month after the prices were increased by up to Rs 6, Mahanagar Gas Limited has announced to increase the prices again by up to Rs 3.50. Now, the CNG will cost Rs 89.5 per kg while the PNG will cost Rs 54 per scm (standard cubic meter).

Earlier, the prices were hiked on October 3. Mahanagar Gas had increased the retail price of compressed natural gas by Rs 6/kg and piped natural gas by Rs 4/ SCM last month taking the CNG price to Rs 86/kg and PNG to Rs 52.50/SCM.



This is a developing story. More details are awaited.