topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessEconomy
CNG PRICE

Mumbaikars to pay more for CNG, piped cooking gas as Mahanagar Gas hikes prices

Mahanagar Gas had also increased the retail price of compressed natural gas by Rs 6/kg and piped natural gas by Rs 4/ SCM last month.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 09:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Mumbaikars to pay more for CNG, piped cooking gas as Mahanagar Gas hikes prices

Mumbaikars will now have to pay more for Compressed Natural Gas and piped cooking gas (Piped Natural Gas -PNG) with effect from November 5. A month after the prices were increased by up to Rs 6, Mahanagar Gas Limited has announced to increase the prices again by up to Rs 3.50. Now, the CNG will cost Rs 89.5 per kg while the PNG will cost Rs 54 per scm (standard cubic meter). 

Earlier, the prices were hiked on October 3. Mahanagar Gas had increased the retail price of compressed natural gas by Rs 6/kg and piped natural gas by Rs 4/ SCM last month taking the CNG price to Rs 86/kg and PNG to Rs 52.50/SCM.
 
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?