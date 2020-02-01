हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nirmala Sitharaman recites Kashmiri poem while presenting Budget 2020

The Union Minister, while reciting the poem in the Lok Sabha, stated that the Budget and everything the government does is for this 'pyara vatan' (beloved nation).

New Delhi: Presenting the Budget 2020 in Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (February 1) recited a poem by Kashmiri poet Pandit Dinanath. Sitharaman recited a few lines from the poem which was in Kashmiri along with its English translation, emphasising on 'hamara vatan' (our nation) with references to the spirit of Kashmir. 

The Union Minister, while reciting the poem in the Lok Sabha, stated that the Budget and everything the government does is for this 'pyara vatan' (beloved nation).

The poem roughly translated to, "Our country is like the flowering Shalimar Bagh. Our country is like a lotus blooming in the Dal lake. Like the hot blood of soldiers."

The gesture comes as Kashmir Valley remains on the path to normalcy after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

