Nirmala Sitharaman unveils Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has finally launched the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) worth Rs 6 lakh crore as it comprises a four-year pipeline of the Centre’s brownfield infrastructure assets from FY22-FY25.

National Monetization Pipeline talks about brownfield assets where investment is already being made, where there are assets either languishing or not fully monetized or under-utilized, said Sitaraman. "The ownership of assets will remain with the government," she added.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.