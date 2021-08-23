हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Monetisation Pipeline

Nirmala Sitharaman unveils Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline

National Monetization Pipeline talks about brownfield assets where investment is already being made, where there are assets either languishing or not fully monetized or under-utilized, said Sitaraman.

Nirmala Sitharaman unveils Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has finally launched the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) worth Rs 6 lakh crore as it comprises a four-year pipeline of the Centre’s brownfield infrastructure assets from FY22-FY25. 

National Monetization Pipeline talks about brownfield assets where investment is already being made, where there are assets either languishing or not fully monetized or under-utilized, said Sitaraman. "The ownership of assets will remain with the government," she added.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
National Monetisation PipelineNirmala SitharamanNational Monetisation Pipeline launch
Next
Story

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch National Monetisation Pipeline today

Must Watch

PT4M53S

Afghanistan Crisis: Watch exclusive interview of Ashraf Ghani's brother Hashmat Ghani