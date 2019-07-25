close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Auto industry

One million jobs may be on the line as Indian auto industry slows down

Passenger vehicle sales have fallen 18.4% in the first quarter and monthly passenger vehicle sales in June fell by the biggest margin in 18 years.

One million jobs may be on the line as Indian auto industry slows down
File photo used only for representational purpose.

New Delhi: India's auto parts industry could be forced to slash a fifth of its 5 million or so workforce if the slowdown in vehicle sales continues, the president of the country`s largest industry group for auto parts makers said.

India's auto industry is in the middle of one of its worst slumps. Passenger vehicle sales fell 18.4% in the first quarter, and monthly passenger vehicle sales in June fell by the biggest margin in 18 years.

The slump has prompted automakers to cut production and automakers and parts makers to cut jobs.

The drop in production "has led to a crisis like situation in the auto component sector," Ram Venkataramani, president of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), said in a statement late on Wednesday. "If the trend continues, an estimated 1 million people could be laid-off."

The slump in the auto sector, which accounts for nearly half of India`s manufacturing output, has been a major factor behind the slide in economic growth to a five-year low earlier this year.

Venkataramani said investments in the auto sector have been frozen due to a lack of government clarity on its electric vehicles (EVs) policy. 

He said a government plan to speed up the rollout of EVs would raise India`s import bill and damage prospects for auto components manufacturers.

Venkataramani also called for a cut in the goods and services tax for the vehicles and auto component sector.

Tags:
Auto industryACMAIndian auto industry
Next
Story

India jumps five notches to rank 52nd in Global Innovation Index 2019

Must Watch

PT2M18S

They are still scared of my ‘remove police for 15 minutes' comment from 2013: Akbaruddin Owaisi