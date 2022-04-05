Petrol, Diesel price hiked for 14th time: Check rates in metro cities

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total hike in rates in the last two weeks to almost Rs 10 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will be available at Rs 105.41 per litre as against Rs 104.61 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 96.67 per litre to Rs 95.07, as per the price notification of state fuel retailers.

While in Mumbai, petrol cost Rs 106.21 per litre after an increase of 80 paise and diesel at Rs 104.72, increased by 80 paise.

Rates have been raised across the country, and they differ from state to state based on the amount of municipal taxation.

This is the 14th price rise since the end of a four-and-a-half-month rate adjustment break.

Amid the price rise, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday defended the central government over the issue of fuel price hike comparing it with that of other countries.Fuel prices hiked in India are 1/10th of prices hiked in other countries.

Comparing gasoline (petrol) prices between April 2021 and March 2022, the prices in the United States of America (USA) have increased by 51 per cent, Canada by 52 per cent, Germany by 55 per cent, the United Kingdom (UK) by 55 per cent, France by 50 per cent, Spain 58 per cent but in India only 5 per cent," said Puri in Lok Sabha.

