Petrol-Diesel Price Today, 29 October 2022: Check fuel rates in your city

New Delhi: With participants trimming their positions on low demand, crude oil futures declined by 0.94 per cent to Rs 7,293 per barrel yesterday. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for November delivery fell by Rs 69 or 0.94 per cent to Rs 7,293 per barrel with a business volume of 5,261 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 1.18 per cent lower at USD 88.03 per barrel and Brent crude was down 0.83 per cent to USD 96.16 per barrel in New York.

In India, the gasoline and diesel prices are revised every midnight depending on the global situation. As on October 29, Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while Diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi.

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. October 29, 2022, in your city:

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre

How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.