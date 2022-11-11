Petrol- Diesel price today, November 11: Check latest prices in your city

New Delhi: On Thursday, oil prices recovered from early declines and turned in to positive. After three days of losses, crude futures spiked after the inflation data fueled market optimism, rising by more than $1 per barrel. Brent crude had increased $1.09 to $93.74 per barrel. On the other hand, WTI crude peaked up pace by 87 cents to reach $86.70.

As supply fears increased in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, crude prices spiked earlier this year, with Brent approaching its all-time high of $147 per barrel. Since then, prices have decreased due to worries about a probable recession. This week, Brent has decreased by more than 6 per cent. (Also Read: LIC Policy: Want to become crorepati? Get Rs 1 crore by just paying premium for 4 years)

The last major country-wide fluctuation in fuel prices was witnessed in May, as the Centre had cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. The gasoline and diesel prices are revised every midnight in India depending on the global situation. (Also Read: Bank of India reduces home loan interest rate: Check interest rate, EMI calculator)

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. November 11, 2022, in your city:

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.