Petrol-Diesel Price Today, October 23: Check fuel rates in your city ahead of Diwali
Petrol, Diesel Price Today: The oil marketing companies in India have almost kept the fuel prices unchanged across key cities since the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel in May this year.
Diwali is just a day ahead and amid the festivities, the fuel spending of many people have shot up as they are on a shopping spree. On the other hand, brent crude oil prices have largely stabilised amid production cut announcements by OPEC+ countries. Crude oil futures declined by 1.81 per cent to Rs 6,963 per barrel on Friday while on the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for November delivery fell by Rs 128 or 1.81 per cent to Rs 6,963 per barrel.
In India, the petrol and diesel prices are revised every midnight depending on the global situation.
Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. October 23, 2022, in your city:
Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre
Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre
Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre
Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre
Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre
Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre
Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre
Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre
Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre
Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre
How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?
If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.
