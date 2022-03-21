Petrol, diesel prices hike after 137 days; check new rates

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices will increase by 80 paise from tomorrow, i.e. March 22. This hike has come after 137 days. Indian Oil Corporation had informed dealers that new rates will be effective from March 22, 6:00 AM.

On Monday, March 21, 2022, petrol and diesel prices were stable across the country.

Despite a jump in global crude oil prices that exceeded the three-figure mark and reached multi-year highs earlier this month as a result of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, crucial motor gasoline prices in India have not altered in over four months.

Meanwhile, diesel prices for bulk consumers have been raised by around Rs 25 per litre following a 40% increase in worldwide oil prices due to the current Russia-Ukraine conflict. According to a PTI report, petrol pump sales increased by a fifth this month after bulk users such as bus fleet operators and malls queued up at petrol bunks to buy fuel rather than the typical practise of ordering directly from oil firms, extending retailers' losses.

