Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, December 17: Petrol prices remain unchanged, check rates in your city

New Delhi: On December 17, after the Centre slashed excise tax to bring retail rates down from record highs, petrol and diesel prices stayed unchanged across metros for nearly a month.

On November 3, the government decreased excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 10 per litre to provide comfort to customers who have been hit hard by record-high retail gasoline costs. As a result, many states and union territories have reduced value-added tax (VAT) to provide additional relief to customers who have been hit by record-high retail prices.

In the national capital, petrol costs Rs 95.41 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre.

Similarly, petrol costs Rs 109.98 per litre in Mumbai, with no price adjustments, and diesel costs Rs 94.14 per litre on the same day.

In Kolkata, the rates of petrol and diesel remained steady at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively.

A litre of petrol was sold in Chennai for the same price of Rs 101.40. The price of diesel remained steady at Rs 91.43 per litre as well.

The excise tax drop was the largest reduction in excise duty in history. In addition to lowering the excise charge, the union government requested states to lower the value-added tax (VAT) on gasoline and diesel to provide assistance to customers.

The states/UTs that extended additional VAT benefits are Ladakh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Congress-ruled Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu are among the states that have yet to cut their VAT. West Bengal, which is administered by the TMC, Kerala, which is governed by the Left, Telangana, which is governed by the TRS, and Andhra Pradesh, which is governed by the YSR Congress, have all refused to reduce VAT.

Congress-ruled Punjab has had the largest fall in petrol prices in the country as a result of the most significant reduction in local sales tax or VAT, while the UT of Ladakh has seen the largest reduction in diesel rates for the same reason.

