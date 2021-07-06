Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, July 6, 2021: Fuel prices remain unchanged in Delhi, Kolkata, check rates in your city

The petrol prices remained the same as July 5 as they saw a record high. The diesel price also remained stable for the second consecutive day.

The petrol price in Delhi reached close to Rs 100 with the national capital soaring to Rs 99.9 a litre and diesel was priced at Rs 89.4 per litre.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the petrol price stood at Rs 99.8 per litre. Diesel price stood at Rs 92.31 per litre.

Petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre-mark in big cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

In Mumbai, petrol prices stood at Rs 105.9 a litre. Diesel price remained unchanged and it was priced at Rs 96.9 per litre.

The petrol price in Chennai stood at Rs 100.7 per litre. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 93.9 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Ladakh and Sikkim. Diesel has also reached above that level in some places in Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

