New Delhi: As rumours of an OPEC+ production cut outweighed worries about crowd protests against strict COVID-19 limitations in China, the world's largest crude importer, oil turned positive on Monday, recovering after dropping to nearly its lowest point this year. After reaching its lowest level since December 22 at $73.60, WTI crude increased 48 cents to $76.76. After plunging more than 3 percent to $80.61 earlier in the session and reaching its lowest level since January 4, Brent crude increased 14 cents, to trade at $83.77 per barrel.

Despite the hip-hop trend of prices of crude oil in the global markets, petrol and diesel prices have remained largely stable in India. However, the price of gasoline and diesel in India has stayed largely steady since the central government cut the tax charge. (Also Read: ATTENTION! 3 BIG changes in December 2022 that have direct impact on your finance)

The Center reduced the excise duty on gasoline by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre in May of this year, which resulted in the last big decrease in fuel prices. In India, the price of gasoline and diesel is updated every midnight based on the global situation. Delhi's current per-liter prices are Rs 96.72 for gasoline and Rs 89.62 for diesel. (Also Read: WhatsApp data breach: A step-by-step guide to check whether your data is leaked or not)

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. November 29, 2022, in your city:

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Faridabad: Petrol- Rs 97.49 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.35 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol- Rs 108.65 per litre, Diesel- Rs 93.90 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.10 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre