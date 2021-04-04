Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hints petrol, diesel prices will go down in coming days

Amid the rising fuel prices, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday hinted that petrol, diesel & LPG prices will reduce in the near future. This is primarily because the situation in the international market has vastly improved.

"Petrol, diesel and LPG prices have started reducing now and they'll reduce further in the coming days. We had stated earlier also that we'll transfer benefits from a decrease in crude oil prices in the international market to the end customers," Pradhan said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Pradhan had reiterated that retail fuel prices in India are governed by the rates in international rates as the country is 85 percent which is dependent on crude oil imports to meet its need.

"They need some resources... (and) this (taxing petrol and diesel) has been a proven and substantial route by all the governments, whether the state governments or the central government," he had said.

The petrol and diesel prices across the major cities remain unchanged. In Delhi, petrol was priced at Rs 90.56 per litre while diesel was being sold at Rs 80.87 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 96.98 a litre while diesel is at Rs 87.96 a litre.

