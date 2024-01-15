trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2709860
PM Modi Releases 1st Installment To 1 Lakh Beneficiaries Of PMAY-G Scheme Under PM-JANMAN

During the launch of the PM-JANMAN, PM Modi interacted with several beneficiaries of the schemes who highlighted their experience.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 01:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday disbursed the first instalment of Rs 540 crore to one lakh recipients of a rural housing initiative --Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) --through a video conferencing.

At the occasion, PM Modi engaged with several beneficiaries of PM-JANMAN, who shared their highlighted their experience on the positive transformations in their lives by utilizing government programs. They spoke on how amenities such as cooking gas connections, electricity, piped water, and housing have had a positive change in their livelihood.

PM-JANMAN was launched for the socio-economic welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) on 15th November 2023, on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in line with the Prime Minister's efforts towards the vision of Antyodaya to empower the last person at the last mile.

PM-JANMAN, with a budget of approximately Rs 24,000 crore,  focuses on 11 critical interventions through 9 Ministries and is aimed to improve socio-economic conditions of the PVTGs by saturating PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

