PM Modi to launch RBI Direct Scheme on Nov 12: Check how it’ll enable retail investments in G-Secs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 12 (Friday), is all set to launch the ‘RBI Retail Direct Scheme’ to allow retail investors to invest easily in government securities. Using the scheme, retail investors will be able to directly invest in government securities, which were only open for select investors such as bank and institutional investors till now.

RBI Direct Scheme

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had first announced the RBI Retail Direct in February 2021. At that time, it was proposed that investors should be able to invest via government securities account (gilt accounts) to promote retail investments in government securities. At that time, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had called the initiative a “major structural reform".

How can retail investors invest in RBI Direct Scheme?

Using their gilt accounts, retail investors will be able to invest in government securities. The RBI had previously pointed that it will provide investors with access to primary auction bids. Investors will also get access to RBI’s Negotiated Dealing System-Order Matching Segmen (NDS-OM).

For those uninitiated, NDS-OM is a trading platform that enables the sale of government securities. Investors will also be allowed to open ‘Retail Direct Gilt Account’ (RDG Account) with RBI.

What are government securities?

Government securities are basically debt issuances by the government. The funds raised by the government via the sale of securities are used to fund daily operations or special infrastructure or military projects.

Benefits of investing in Government securities

In simple terms, government securities are a type of financial investment instrument that offer safe and guaranteed returns to investors. The government ensures that the investors receive the promised returns at the time of maturity.

Investors also often receive periodic coupon or interest payments on their investments in government securities, which makes it an appealing investment option. Also Read: Microsoft Windows 11 SE, Surface Laptop SE announced – Check price, specs and availability

Drawback of investing in Government securities

However, one of the few drawbacks of investment in government securities is that the returns are not that impressive, as one would get in mutual funds or other similar higher-return providing options.

