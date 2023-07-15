Price Drop Alert! Tomatoes Are Available At Discounted Prices In THESE Locations

New Delhi: To help consumers, the government is offering kitchen essentials at a reduced price of Rs 90 per kg at various locations in Delhi, Lucknow, Patna, and Kanpur, among other places, even though tomato prices throughout the nation have soared to as much as Rs 250.

On behalf of the Centre, tomatoes are being sold via vans operated by the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED).

“Discounted sale of tomatoes at these locations in Delhi (on Saturday, July 15). Noida locations being finalised. From (July 15), sale to begin at Lucknow and Kanpur with 15 mobile vans each - from 11 am onwards," secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, Rohit Kumar Singh, tweeted on July 14.



Discounted sale of tomatoes at these locations in Delhi tomorrow. Noida locations being finalised. From tomorrow, sale to begin at Lucknow and Kanpur with 15 mobile vans each - from 11 am onwards. @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal @PIB_India @PIBHindi @jagograhakjago @myogioffice pic.twitter.com/SOKYEg38TL — Rohit Kumar Singh (@rohitksingh) July 14, 2023

Faridabad, Gurugram, Ring Road, Greater Kailash Part 1, Shahin Bagh, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dwarka, Mehrauli, Hauz Khas, Mayapuri, Pitampura, Rohini Sector 20, Mayur Vihar, Patparganj, Timarpur, Trilok Puri, Shalimar Bagh, and Nangloi are the places mentioned in the Delhi-NCR region.

Bhootnath Market, Dandaiya Market, Front of Naveen Mandi Sthal Sitapur Road, Jawahar Bhawan, Terhipuliya, Gole Market, Chowk, Vibhuti Kand Gomti Nagar, Kaiser Bagh, Rajajipurram, and Munsi Pulia are the sites in Lucknow.

Due to the lean season and frequent rainfall, the retail price of tomatoes has been rising rapidly over the past several weeks and was reaching as high as Rs 244 per kg on Friday throughout major cities.

On Friday, July 14, around 80% of 17,000 kg of tomatoes were sold up until dusk. Anice Joseph Chandra, managing director of NCCF, told PTI that "from tomorrow onwards, we will increase the reach and the quantity in Delhi-NCR."

According to government statistics, the average tomato retail price in all of India was Rs 116.76 per kg, with the biggest price being Rs 244 per kg and the lowest being Rs 40.

On Thursday, tomatoes were the most expensive food item in metro areas, costing Rs 178 per kg in Delhi, Rs 147 per kg in Mumbai, Rs 145 per kg in Kolkata, and Rs 132 per kg in Chennai.